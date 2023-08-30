Menu
Politics & Govt News

Yobe Govt to ‘Regulate’ Social Media – Commissioner

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 30,2023.

Yobe State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Hon. Abdullahi Bego says the era of propaganda, and misinformation in the State.

He announced that plans were underway to draft state policy for social media.

In a statement by the Ministry’s Department of Information Services, Bego stated this while taking over the affairs of the ministry in a brief ceremony on Tuesday held at his office located in IBB Secretariat, Damaturu.

The Information Commissioner disclosed that the present administration under Governor Buni was determined to reposition the Information sector of the State for optimum benefit of the people.

“We shall train and retain information officers to build their capacity, pursue the digitization of the State television, widen the radio coverage and draft state policy for social media”, he said.

While handing over the affairs of the ministry to the new commissioner, the overseeing Permanent Secretary Ministry of Information, Alh. Kashim Tijjani Kalli described the appointment of Bego as well-deserved.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

