Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Who is Brice Oligui Nguema, the alleged coup leader in Gabon?

By: News Wire

Date:

Minutes after Gabon’s electoral commission announced on Wednesday that President Ali Bongo Ondimba had won a third term in office, senior military officers announced a coup and annulled the election results.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to local media reports, Brice Clothaire Oligui Nguema, the commander-in-chief of the Gabonese Republican Guard – the country’s most powerful security unit – is the ringleader of the attempted coup.

Here’s what we know about him so far.

A powerful figure

Nguema is one of the most influential and enigmatic figures in the country today. As the son of a military officer, he was inclined to join the military from a young age and trained at the Royal Military Academy of Meknes, in Morocco.

His military skills were noticed by members of Gabon’s former President Omar Bongo’s Republican Guard. Nguema then served as Bongo’s “aides-de-camp” or military assistant to a commander in the guard, until the former Gabonese leader’s death in 2009.

When Omar Bongo’s son Ali Bongo rose to power in October 2009, Nguema was sent to Morocco and Senegal for diplomatic missions, but returned to Gabon in October 2018. In 2019, he took over as the head of the guard.

gabon
Gabonese soldiers appear on television on August 30, 2023, announcing they were ‘putting an end to the current regime’ and the cancellation of an election that, according to official results, President Ali Bongo Ondimba won [Screenshot from Gabon 24/AFP]

The Gabonese Republican Guard, whose military officers are recognisable by their green berets, is the presidential guard. As its head, Nguema ensured they not only protected the country’s president, but also tried to fortify Gabon’s internal security systems with more precision shooters and modern military equipment. He also introduced a security reform in the Republican Guard by setting up the Special Intervention Section (SIS), which is directly headed by Ali Bongo.

According to local media reports, Nguema also composed a song to protect the president with lyrics like “I would defend my president with honour and loyalty”.

A businessman

Besides military and diplomatic duties, Nguema was also entrepreneurial by nature and has been known in Gabonese circles for his millionaire status.

According to a 2020 investigation by The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) on the Bongo family’s assets in the United States, Nguema was instrumental in expanding the family’s businesses overseas.

“He bought three properties in middle- and working-class neighbourhoods in the Maryland suburbs of Hyattsville and Silver Spring, just outside the capital, in 2015 and 2018. The homes were purchased with a total of over $1 million in cash,” the OCCRP report said.

The report also said Nguema was a cousin to the Bongos.

When reporters questioned Nguema about these properties, he said it was a private affair.

“I think whether in France or in the United States, a private life is a private life that [should be] respected.”

INTERACTIVE_GABON_COUP_AUG30_2023-1693379759
(Al Jazeera)

Nguema for President?

Speaking to Al Jazeera from Dusseldorf, Germany, political analyst Adama Gaye says the continuing coup in Gabon did not come as a surprise.

“The Bongo era is over. Ali Bongo was no longer in the hearts of the population in Gabon … he was trying to create the condition for him to clamp down on the opposition and to fabricate another victory for himself in another rigged election. But this time around, the military realised that this was too far-fetched and they had to act, and that is what they did,” Gaye added.

In an interview with French daily Le Monde on Wednesday, Nguema echoed those thoughts.

“Beyond this discontent, there is the illness of the Head of State [Ali Bongo suffered a stroke in October 2018 which left him weakened]. Everyone talks about it, but no one takes responsibility. He did not have the right to serve a third term, the Constitution was violated, the method of election itself was not good. So the army decided to turn the page, to take its responsibilities,” Nguema said.

He added that Ali Bongo can retire and continue to enjoy his rights like every other Gabonese citizen, adding that the generals would meet to decide on a successor to Bongo at 14:00 GMT on Wednesday.

And while Bongo is currently under house arrest after winning the cancelled election with 64.27 percent of the vote, Gabon’s soldiers have apparently begun celebrating Nguema.

Unverified videos and images on social media showed a group of soldiers dancing with Nguema and calling him Gabon’s “next strongman.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Situation in Gabon, West Africa a big issue for Europe – EU’s Borrell
Next article
“India Powers G20 Summit Amid West’s Geopolitical Tensions with Russia
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Gabon Coup Plotters Convene to Determine New Leader, Fate of ex-President Bongo

News Wire -
Brice Nguema, suspected mastermind behind the Gabonese coup on...

After 53 years in power, Gabon ex-president calls for help in country’s first coup

News Wire -
Deposed President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon seeks assistance...

“India Powers G20 Summit Amid West’s Geopolitical Tensions with Russia

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh -
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh India is gearing to hold...

Situation in Gabon, West Africa a big issue for Europe – EU’s Borrell

News Wire -
TOLEDO, Spain, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union defence...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Gabon Coup Plotters Convene to Determine New Leader, Fate of ex-President Bongo

Geopolitics 0
Brice Nguema, suspected mastermind behind the Gabonese coup on...

After 53 years in power, Gabon ex-president calls for help in country’s first coup

Geopolitics 0
Deposed President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon seeks assistance...

“India Powers G20 Summit Amid West’s Geopolitical Tensions with Russia

Geopolitics 0
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh India is gearing to hold...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights