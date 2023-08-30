Menu
Unpaid Salaries: We Blocked Abia Accountant General’s Office To Prove We’re Not Ghost Workers, Say Protesting Civil Servants

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Abia State civil servants, protesting unpaid salaries, blocked the Accountant General’s office to prove they’re not ghost workers.

Earlier, civil servants in Abia locked out the state’s Accountant General due to non-payment. A witness shared a video of the closure.

About a month ago, workers picketed due to unpaid salaries, as government alleged ghost workers.

The government claimed to save N600 million by stopping payments to over 2,300 supposed ghost workers.

Protesters argued they’re not ghosts, having worked diligently. One protester, George from the Ministry of Trade, expressed frustration over months without pay.

Workers sought resolution from various officials but received no results. Some were employed in 2022, 2012, and 1999.

Some weren’t paid June salaries, being told only those on December 2022 payroll would be paid. Protests continue for rightful payments.

Joseph Adam
Joseph Adam

