Nollywood

Tobi Bakre: Nollywood’s Next Generation Stardom

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Hailing from Lagos, Nigeria, Tobi Bakre departed from a secure banking career to pursue his artistic aspirations, ultimately gaining fame through reality TV. Participating in the immensely popular show “Big Brother Naija” in 2018 propelled him to the limelight, endearing him to a massive fanbase. Bakre’s poised persona during the show and his ability to handle challenges gracefully garnered admiration. His fans have remained steadfast, supporting him as he ventures into new endeavors.

His recent triumph at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards marked another milestone, with fans rallying to secure him the title of best actor in a drama for his role in “Brotherhood.” Bakre’s popularity extends to the box office as well, as “Brotherhood” earned an impressive 328 million naira ($424,683) domestically.

With his charisma and strong social media following (more than two million on Instagram and nearly 500,000 on Twitter), Bakre has attracted attention beyond his local audience. Amazon’s recognition of “Gangs of Lagos” as a top non-English language original opens the door for international prospects. Film director Fiyin Gambo foresees Bakre’s potential for a crossover to Hollywood, noting his knack for action roles and his willingness to perform stunts. Filmmakers value Bakre’s dedication and professionalism, highlighting his collaboration with serious filmmakers such as Jade Osiberu.

While embracing his growing success, Bakre remains grounded, acknowledging his role as a work in progress in the Nollywood landscape. His commitment to providing quality work and his fans with memorable performances drives his passion for the industry’s ongoing evolution.

