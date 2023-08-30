Menu
Search
Subscribe
Tinubunomics Policies

Tinubu’s Extensive Cabinet: Balancing Fresh Blood and Old Cargos

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

By Kehinde Olatunji
30 August 2023   |   5:06 am

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

President Bola Tinubu’s recent expansion of his cabinet, featuring a mix of fresh blood and old cargos, has ignited a debate over balancing assets and liabilities amidst Nigeria’s economic challenges, KEHINDE OLATUNJI analyzes.

President Bola Tinubu’s recent appointment of a larger cabinet, combined with political loyalists and experienced officials, has raised questions about the alignment of these choices with his earlier austere policies and calls for Nigerians to endure economic hardships, KEHINDE OLATUNJI examines.

Tinubu’s cabinet now boasts 48 ministers, 20 Special Advisers, and several other appointees, marking the largest set of appointments since the return of democracy in 1999. Critics argue that while this move may be seen as a reward for election support, it contradicts the prevailing economic challenges demanding reduced governance costs.

According to the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), a minister’s monthly salary stands at N650,135.99, equating to a yearly sum of N7,801,640. This comprises the basic salary, motor vehicle fueling, personal assistance, domestic staff, entertainment, utilities, monitoring, and newspaper expenses.

However, this basic salary doesn’t encompass other allowances and benefits. Reports indicate a budget of about N16 billion for procuring vehicles, including Toyota Landcruiser, Prado Jeep, and Hilux trucks, for each of the 48 ministers.

Additionally, the National Assembly is reportedly spending N40 billion on 465 exotic and bulletproof cars for principal officers and members. Ministers and Special Advisers also receive allowances for accommodation, furniture, severance gratuity, leave, and motor vehicles.

Critics raise concerns about the mounting costs, especially considering Nigeria’s high inflation rates. Despite calls for reduced governance costs, President Tinubu’s administration chose to expand its cabinet. Notably, this contrasts with his predecessors, who generally opted for smaller cabinets.

Addressing this choice, President Tinubu mentioned to Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President Joe Ajaero that the appointments align with job creation and discussed personal attempts to manage expenses. However, some believe that maintaining ministers with alleged corruption allegations might undermine governance credibility.

Economists suggest that the restructuring of ministries necessitated more ministerial appointments. Yet, the focus should be on ensuring accountability, responsibility, and a significant return on investment from these appointments.

In conclusion, while the expanded cabinet aims to address specialized areas, Nigerians hope for accountable, efficient, and honest ministers who will collaboratively work towards bettering the nation. It remains to be seen how the President’s vision for this extensive cabinet aligns with the nation’s aspirations.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Police arrest tenant for stabbing his landlord in Rivers
Next article
Russia Proposes Termination of U.N. Sanctions and Monitoring in Mali
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi Designer of Nigeria’s flag dies at 87

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The designer of the Nigerian flag...

The End of French Hegemony nears with Gabon military coup – Fani Femi Kayode

Naija247news, New York -
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to...

Gabon Joins Ongoing Spate of African Military Coups, Raising Concerns Over Ebbing Democracies

Naija247news, New York -
Gabon Coup Marks Eighth Attempted Takeover in West and...

Africa’s Wave of Coups Shows No Signs of Ebbing, Highlighting Anti-People’s Democratic Dividends

Naija247news, New York -
By Edward Mcallister DAKAR, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Seated in...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi Designer of Nigeria’s flag dies at 87

News 0
August 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The designer of the Nigerian flag...

The End of French Hegemony nears with Gabon military coup – Fani Femi Kayode

Political parties 0
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to...

Gabon Joins Ongoing Spate of African Military Coups, Raising Concerns Over Ebbing Democracies

Geopolitics 0
Gabon Coup Marks Eighth Attempted Takeover in West and...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights