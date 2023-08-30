Tinubu consults AU leaders over Gabon military coup

President Bola Tinubu responded on Wednesday to the recent coup in Gabon, which resulted in the ousting of President Ali Bongo and his subsequent house arrest.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The coup plotters justified their actions by pointing out perceived flaws in the recent general election in the Central African nation. They admitted that the election did not meet the criteria for a transparent, credible, and inclusive ballot as desired by the people of Gabon. The military officers also cited irresponsible and unstable governance as contributing to the country’s deteriorating social cohesion, potentially leading to chaos.

In response, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, speaking on behalf of President Tinubu, expressed deep concern for the stability of Gabon’s socio-political landscape. He also noted the alarming spread of autocratic tendencies across various regions of the continent.

Ngelale emphasized that President Tinubu firmly believes in placing power in the hands of the African people rather than relying on force. The President stressed the importance of upholding the rule of law and utilizing constitutional mechanisms for resolving electoral disputes in Africa.

In light of these developments, President Tinubu is actively engaged in discussions with other African Union leaders to reach a comprehensive consensus on the way forward for Gabon. The President aims to determine how the power transition in Gabon will unfold and how the continent can collectively address the growing challenge of autocracy spreading across the region.