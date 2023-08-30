Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

“This class is not for everyone”- Bobrisky reacts to arrest of gay suspects in Delta

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 30, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial Nigerian transgender and socialite Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has reacted to the mass arrest of gay suspects in Delta State.

Naija247news reports that the Delta State Police Command on Tuesday arrested 67 suspects for allegedly conducting a same-sex wedding ceremony.

Taking to his Instagram page, Bobrisky claimed that many people had requested his opinion on the Delta crossdressers’ arrest.

Speaking about the incident, he emphasized that they deserved to be arrested because there’s an existing law prohibiting men from marrying each other in Nigeria.

Bobrisky wrote:

“Hey guys, I want to quickly address those set of guys who were arrested in Delta. You see this class is not actually meant for everyone. But I strongly believe you can learn from those Alist.

“Firstly, there’s a law passed against you guys that you can’t marry yourself in this country. Why the hell did you all call yourself together to organize a wedding? You all deserve how you were treated,”

“If you feel you are in love with your partner and you want to be together why not relocate to where you are welcome?”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Most employed Nigerians work less than 40 hours a week — NBS
Next article
“My girl let me sleep with other women” – Michael Blackson
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

2 men docked for allegedly stealing from 17 bags of “preform” materials from toy coy

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sango-Ota (Ogun), Aug. 30, 2023 Two men were on Wednesday...

4 docked for alleged N10m property theft, malicious damage

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Epe (Lagos State), Aug. 30, 2023. Four men on Wednessday...

Ebonyi Police Arrest Three Suspected Kidnappers,Rescue Two Victims

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three Suspected Kidnappers has been arrested...

Portable official Instagram account hijacked by hackers

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Controversial Singer, Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, aka...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

2 men docked for allegedly stealing from 17 bags of “preform” materials from toy coy

Law and Order 0
Sango-Ota (Ogun), Aug. 30, 2023 Two men were on Wednesday...

4 docked for alleged N10m property theft, malicious damage

Law and Order 0
Epe (Lagos State), Aug. 30, 2023. Four men on Wednessday...

Ebonyi Police Arrest Three Suspected Kidnappers,Rescue Two Victims

Security News 0
August 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three Suspected Kidnappers has been arrested...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights