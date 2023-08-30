Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Stop Hiding Behind Endless Adjournment, Meet Us Supreme Court Or Release Our Leader -IPOB To FG

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 30,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has expressed dismay that the Federal Government has literally abandoned their appeal against its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at the Supreme Court because of lack of case.

It insisted that Kanu is an honest man devoted to the emancipation of the oppressed and down-trodden in society.

It described its leader’s case as the biggest court case in the history of Nigeria, saying, “It is the duty of government to insist on diligent prosecution of the case, rather than running away from their Court. It is laughable that the person being prosecuted by the Federal Government is the person asking them to come to court.

“Is this not bizarre? What is it that the Federal Government is afraid of in pursuing a case they brought at the Supreme Court against Mazi Nnamdi KANU?

“We would like to know since the Federal Government and the judiciary are reluctant to hear this matter, is there any higher authority available to our leader to appeal to since it is not likely that the Supreme Court of Nigeria will ever hear this matter”.

IPOB in a statement signed by its media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful said, “It has come to our knowledge that a lot of the public discourse surrounding the legal issues at the heart of this case is fueled by ignorance in some quarters and blatant mischief-making in others.

“Therefore, it had become incumbent upon the noble family of IPOB to put the record straight. All the faceless groups formed and sponsored by DSS for purposes of misinformation should be guided appropriately to enable them to appreciate the fact at play in this case before embarking on their usual frivolity and misinformation.

We make bold to say that the Supreme Court of Nigeria appears to be encouraging the illegal detention of our leader without any charge by failing to fix a date to hear a matter they had already sat twice over. This is unheard of.

“Supreme Court’s own rules provide for accelerated hearing, why is this rule not been adhered to in a matter of this magnitude where Mazi Nnamdi KANU has already been discharged by the Appeal Court of Nigeria?

“Not many people know that it was the Federal Government of Nigeria that approached her own Supreme Court to challenge the judgment of the Appeal Court that discharged our leader. So we are at a loss to understand what the delay at the Supreme Court is all about unless they are under strict instructions from the presidency not to hear the matter before them.

“If this is the case the Federal Government of Nigeria should be magnanimous enough to accept defeat. We can assure the Federal Government of Nigeria that we shall accept with all humility this inescapable reality.

The group maintained that Kanu is still being illegally held in solitary confinement by the State Security Services (SSS) in their Abuja dungeon at the pleasure of the Federal Government, despite being discharged by a competent penultimate Court in Nigeria.

IPOB said that the refusal to release its leader, clearly constitutes the gravest infraction of the laws and constitution of Nigeria, on the face of a specific and clear pronouncement by the Appellate Court that Kanu should be released unconditionally and barred from further prosecution or trial before any Court in Nigeria.

It added, “Implicit in the above, therefore, is the fact that Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s continued detention is arbitrary, unconstitutional, and illegal since he is not currently undergoing any trial before any court on any indictment whatsoever.

“The unfolding event at the Supreme Court of Nigeria with particular reference to the cancellation of the originally scheduled date for the hearing of the Federal Government’s appeal before the Supreme Court is an indication that the Federal Government of Nigeria is hiding under the guise that the detention of our leader is lawful by relying on the unprecedented and unconstitutional Order for Stay of Execution granted by the Mallami constituted panel headed by Hon. Justice Tsanami but fails to understand that it is common knowledge and kindergarten law that no Court worth its salt can Stay a Declaratory Judgment of self-same Court.

In extant criminal jurisprudence as practice in Nigeria, Stay of Execution is unknown to criminal law jurisprudence.

“It is to be clearly stated that our leader – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu – is the first and only person in the history of the Sharia Legal Code, British Common Law (which Nigeria practices) or any other Legal Code, to remain in detention after been discharged by a competent Court of Law.

“The Justice Tsamani-led panel is the first panel of jurists since God created the world to stay the liberty of a defendant discharged by a competent Court of Law. This has never happened in the history of mankind.

“Furthermore, the abhorrence for our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government of Nigeria is ceaselessly fuelling the blind and ill-informed destruction of the basic laws and safeguards contained in the Constitution of Nigeria.

“The basic safeguards enshrined in all ancient legal codes starting from Hammurabi, Mosaic law, Sharia law to Magna Carta, to English Common Law of King Edward the First in 1272; our leader remains the one and only person in the history of mankind to remain in detention after being discharged yet awaiting the validation of his release by a Superior Court.

“What Mallami used Justice Tsamani to achieve is a reversal of the irreducible principle enshrined in the above ancient codes, which has now been destroyed by the Mallami appointed panel of Justices.

“It is on record that it took Mallami and his panel only eight (8) days to obtain a Stay of Execution, detaining our leader, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu without a charge, but sadly, it is now over one year, and the Appeal filed by the same Federal Government at the Supreme Court is yet to be heard if at all the case will ever be heard.

“It is worthy to note, that the same unreasonable and wicked delay has led to the rolling adjournment of our Appeal against the IPOB proscription, which has been pending before the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal since April 2018.

“The same Federal Government that illegally tagged the IPOB as a terrorist organisation has refused to come to Abuja to meet the IPOB in their Court. This is because they have no case against the IPOB and cannot justify the legal basis for the politically motivated proscription of the IPOB.

“It is perverse for a government to be running from their Court after obtaining kangaroo judgment.”

It further called on powers that be to quit being afraid of  Kanu and have some decency to either prosecute their appeal at the Supreme Court or set him free.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Honeywell Flour Mills Plc Records N147.35bn as revenue in 12 months
Next article
Stanbic IBTC Holdings Records 121.46% Profit Declares N1.50 Dividend
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Yobe Govt to ‘Regulate’ Social Media – Commissioner

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 30,2023. Yobe State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and...

I’m not surprised, expect more coups – Fani-Kayode warns

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 30,2023. Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode says he...

Shortage of cash-backing responsible for non-remittance of workers NHF contribution — IPPIS

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Director in Charge of Integrated...

Flour Mills Nigeria Plc declares N2.25 dividend,reports N1.54tn as revenue

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Yobe Govt to ‘Regulate’ Social Media – Commissioner

Politics & Govt News 0
August 30,2023. Yobe State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and...

I’m not surprised, expect more coups – Fani-Kayode warns

Politics & Govt News 0
August 30,2023. Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode says he...

Shortage of cash-backing responsible for non-remittance of workers NHF contribution — IPPIS

News 0
August 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Director in Charge of Integrated...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights