Stanbic IBTC Holdings Records 121.46% Profit Declares N1.50 Dividend

August 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has declared an interim dividend of N1.50 to its shareholders for the period ended 30 June 2023.

The qualification date for the interim dividend is on Tuesday 12 September 2023.

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Wednesday 13 September 2023 to Wednesday 20 September 2023.

On Wednesday 27 September 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at close of Trading on Tuesday 12 September 2023, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

The financial institution achieved significant growth in its top line and both line figures year on year, for the period under review.

Gross Earnings of N213. 334 billion was reported for the 6 months period, up by 58.18% from N134.87 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 121.46% to N67.92 billion from N30.67 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of Stanbic IBTC stands at N5.24.

At the share price of N62.8, the P/E ratio of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc stands at 11.98x with earnings yield of 8.35%.(www.naija247news.com)