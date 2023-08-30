Russia Proposes Termination of U.N. Sanctions and Monitoring in Mali

UNITED NATIONS, August 30 (Reuters) – Russia is urging the United Nations Security Council to promptly conclude independent monitoring of targeted U.N. sanctions on Mali and to completely dissolve the sanctions framework for the West African nation by August 2024.

In contrast to a competing proposal from France and the United Arab Emirates, which extends the sanctions framework and independent monitoring for an additional year while expressing a willingness to review the measures, Russia has put forth a draft resolution to this effect.

The Security Council, consisting of 15 members, is scheduled to vote on both draft resolutions later on Wednesday. For a resolution to pass, it requires a minimum of nine favorable votes and no vetoes from Russia, China, the United States, Britain, or France.

Moscow’s initiative follows the council’s June decision to conclude a decade-long peacekeeping mission in Mali, prompted by the sudden request of the military junta for the 13,000-strong force to depart. The United States alleged that Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, with around 1,000 fighters in the country, orchestrated this move.

In 2021, Mali’s junta, which had seized power through coups in 2020 and 2021, joined forces with Wagner. Following the demise of Wagner’s leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash the previous week, Russian President Vladimir Putin directed Wagner fighters to pledge allegiance to the Russian state.

The Security Council introduced the Mali sanctions regime in 2017, enabling the imposition of travel bans and asset freezes on those who violate or obstruct a 2015 peace agreement, impede aid distribution, engage in human rights violations, or recruit child soldiers.

Presently, eight individuals are subject to the U.N. sanctions measures.