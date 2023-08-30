Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Russia Proposes Termination of U.N. Sanctions and Monitoring in Mali

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

UNITED NATIONS, August 30 (Reuters) – Russia is urging the United Nations Security Council to promptly conclude independent monitoring of targeted U.N. sanctions on Mali and to completely dissolve the sanctions framework for the West African nation by August 2024.
In contrast to a competing proposal from France and the United Arab Emirates, which extends the sanctions framework and independent monitoring for an additional year while expressing a willingness to review the measures, Russia has put forth a draft resolution to this effect.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Security Council, consisting of 15 members, is scheduled to vote on both draft resolutions later on Wednesday. For a resolution to pass, it requires a minimum of nine favorable votes and no vetoes from Russia, China, the United States, Britain, or France.

Moscow’s initiative follows the council’s June decision to conclude a decade-long peacekeeping mission in Mali, prompted by the sudden request of the military junta for the 13,000-strong force to depart. The United States alleged that Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, with around 1,000 fighters in the country, orchestrated this move.

In 2021, Mali’s junta, which had seized power through coups in 2020 and 2021, joined forces with Wagner. Following the demise of Wagner’s leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash the previous week, Russian President Vladimir Putin directed Wagner fighters to pledge allegiance to the Russian state.

The Security Council introduced the Mali sanctions regime in 2017, enabling the imposition of travel bans and asset freezes on those who violate or obstruct a 2015 peace agreement, impede aid distribution, engage in human rights violations, or recruit child soldiers.
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Presently, eight individuals are subject to the U.N. sanctions measures.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu’s Extensive Cabinet: Balancing Fresh Blood and Old Cargos
Next article
Newborn baby abandoned in pit toilet for three days dies
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi Designer of Nigeria’s flag dies at 87

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The designer of the Nigerian flag...

The End of French Hegemony nears with Gabon military coup – Fani Femi Kayode

Naija247news, New York -
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to...

Gabon Joins Ongoing Spate of African Military Coups, Raising Concerns Over Ebbing Democracies

Naija247news, New York -
Gabon Coup Marks Eighth Attempted Takeover in West and...

Africa’s Wave of Coups Shows No Signs of Ebbing, Highlighting Anti-People’s Democratic Dividends

Naija247news, New York -
By Edward Mcallister DAKAR, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Seated in...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi Designer of Nigeria’s flag dies at 87

News 0
August 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The designer of the Nigerian flag...

The End of French Hegemony nears with Gabon military coup – Fani Femi Kayode

Political parties 0
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to...

Gabon Joins Ongoing Spate of African Military Coups, Raising Concerns Over Ebbing Democracies

Geopolitics 0
Gabon Coup Marks Eighth Attempted Takeover in West and...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights