Geopolitics

Russia expresses concern about military coup in Gabon

By: Naija247news, New York

MOSCOW

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that Moscow has concerns about the situation in Gabon and is monitoring developments.

Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia views Gabon as a friendly country and is expecting the situation to stabilize as soon as possible.

The Gabonese army announced Wednesday it seized power in Libreville.

It came shortly after the Gabonese Election Centre confirmed that incumbent President Ali Bongo officially won a third term in elections with 64.27% of the vote.

Zakharova said Moscow has not received any notification regarding injuries or casualties from Russians in Gabon. She advised Russian nationals to avoid traveling to Gabon unless absolutely necessary.

Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

