Portable official Instagram account hijacked by hackers

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial Singer, Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, aka Portable, has lost his official Instagram account to hackers.

Portable’s management confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.

It assured that it was working actively to resolve the issue.

It said the hackers are impersonating Portable and are likely to be using the account to spread false information, scams, and potentially harmful content.

“We regret to inform you that Portable’s official Instagram account has been hacked and taken over by unknown fraudsters. We understand that this incident may cause concern and confusion among our loyal fans, and we want to assure you that we are actively working to resolve this issue,” it said.

It, therefore, urged fans of the singer to disregard any messages, posts, or requests coming from the compromised account.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

