Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Police arrest tenant for stabbing his landlord in Rivers

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 30, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Patrick Essien, has been arrested by the Rivers State Police Command, for allegedly stabbing his landlord in Rumuiprikon, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

According to reports, the landlord identified as Iheanyichukwu America, was stabbed when he went to rescue Essien’s wife from him during an altercation.

According to the landlord’s wife, Chioma America, even when her husband intervened, Essien was dragging his wife into their house.

She claimed that Iheanyichukwu said he would not allow his tenant’s wife to sleep in that house that night to avoid further attacks by her husband.

“He (Essien) tried to drag the wife to go inside with him. But my husband said he would not allow him. He was still inside the house when my husband said he would not allow the woman sleep in their house because of the situation,” Mrs. America narrated.

“That she should stay in my husband’s family house and in the morning we know what to do. So, he moved the woman out of their house.

“Then about 12 midnight, the man now came to attack my husband in the process of coming to check if his wife was in our house, but she was not there. The person he met was my husband, and he now unleashed the attack on him in place of his wife.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect had been arrested.

The PPRO also said the landlord was receiving medical attention in the hospital.

“We are aware of the matter. The suspect has been arrested and in our custody. Investigation is still ongoing,” she added. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu consults AU leaders over Gabon military coup
Next article
Tinubu’s Extensive Cabinet: Balancing Fresh Blood and Old Cargos
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi Designer of Nigeria’s flag dies at 87

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The designer of the Nigerian flag...

The End of French Hegemony nears with Gabon military coup – Fani Femi Kayode

Naija247news, New York -
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to...

Gabon Joins Ongoing Spate of African Military Coups, Raising Concerns Over Ebbing Democracies

Naija247news, New York -
Gabon Coup Marks Eighth Attempted Takeover in West and...

Africa’s Wave of Coups Shows No Signs of Ebbing, Highlighting Anti-People’s Democratic Dividends

Naija247news, New York -
By Edward Mcallister DAKAR, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Seated in...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi Designer of Nigeria’s flag dies at 87

News 0
August 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The designer of the Nigerian flag...

The End of French Hegemony nears with Gabon military coup – Fani Femi Kayode

Political parties 0
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to...

Gabon Joins Ongoing Spate of African Military Coups, Raising Concerns Over Ebbing Democracies

Geopolitics 0
Gabon Coup Marks Eighth Attempted Takeover in West and...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights