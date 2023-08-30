Police arrest tenant for stabbing his landlord in Rivers

August 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Patrick Essien, has been arrested by the Rivers State Police Command, for allegedly stabbing his landlord in Rumuiprikon, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

According to reports, the landlord identified as Iheanyichukwu America, was stabbed when he went to rescue Essien’s wife from him during an altercation.

According to the landlord’s wife, Chioma America, even when her husband intervened, Essien was dragging his wife into their house.

She claimed that Iheanyichukwu said he would not allow his tenant’s wife to sleep in that house that night to avoid further attacks by her husband.

“He (Essien) tried to drag the wife to go inside with him. But my husband said he would not allow him. He was still inside the house when my husband said he would not allow the woman sleep in their house because of the situation,” Mrs. America narrated.

“That she should stay in my husband’s family house and in the morning we know what to do. So, he moved the woman out of their house.

“Then about 12 midnight, the man now came to attack my husband in the process of coming to check if his wife was in our house, but she was not there. The person he met was my husband, and he now unleashed the attack on him in place of his wife.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect had been arrested.

The PPRO also said the landlord was receiving medical attention in the hospital.

“We are aware of the matter. The suspect has been arrested and in our custody. Investigation is still ongoing,” she added. (www.naija247news.com).