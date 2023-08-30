Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigeria Stock Exchange Appreciates by 0.51%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange on Tuesday closed on a bullish as The All Share Index rose by 0.51% to close at 66,490.34 points from the previous close of 66,151.38 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.51% to close at N36.391 trillion from the previous close of N36.205 trillion, thereby gaining 186 billion.

An aggregate of 437 million units of shares were traded in 7,932 deals, valued at N7 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 34 equities appreciated in their share prices against 32 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Champion Breweries and Flour mills of Nigeria led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N3.19 and N33.00 from the previous close of N2.90 and N30.00 respectively

NASCON, Dangote Sugar and NAHCO among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.96%, 9.95% and 9.95% respectively.

Percentage Losers

CWG and Linkage Assurance led other price decliners as they shed 10.00% each of their share prices to close at N4.05 and N0.90 from the previous close of N4.50 and N1.00 respectively.

CHELLARAM and Prestige Assurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.85% and 9.80% respectively.

Volume Drivers

FBNH traded about 55 million units of its shares in 288 deals, valued at about N911 million.

UBA traded about 30 million units of its shares in 506 deals, valued at N412 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 25 million units of its shares in 452 deals, valued at about N414 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Nigeria is a poor country —Soludo Governor
Next article
Flour Mills Nigeria Plc declares N2.25 dividend,reports N1.54tn as revenue




