Politics & Govt News

Nigeria is a poor country —Soludo Governor

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 30,2023.

Governor Charles SoludoChukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has commended President Bola Tinubu for his courage to end fuel subsidies.

Soludo, who spoke on Tuesday during the 9th (7th Quadrennial) Delegates Conference of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Anambra State wing, described the removal of subsidy as necessary.

Soludo stated that the removal had the potential to re-engineer the nation’s economy.

He said: “It’s high time the country woke up to the reality that it is a poor country and began to live within its means.

“Starting from those in leadership, there was a need to begin to live and demonstrate to the people that Nigeria is a poor country.

“The reality of the subsidy removal affected everybody, not just civil servants. The present administration’s plan to cushion the effects was all-encompassing, including immediate and medium-term efforts.”

Soludo said his government would recruit more teachers and continue to give accessible and quality education to the citizenry.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

