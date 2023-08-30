Nigeria Is a Poor Country, Governor Soludo tell Nigerians

Governor Chukwuma Soludo delivered a wake-up call on Tuesday during the 9th (7th Quadrennial) Delegates Conference of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Anambra State chapter. He emphasized that it’s crucial for Nigerians and leaders alike to recognize the reality that Nigeria is a nation with limited resources.

He called upon Nigerian leaders to set an example by acknowledging and adapting to Nigeria’s financial constraints. He highlighted the impact of President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s removal of fuel subsidies, emphasizing that this decision affected all citizens, not just civil servants.

Governor Soludo lauded President Tinubu’s move to eliminate fuel subsidies, recognizing its potential to transform the nation’s economy.

“It’s high time we faced the reality that Nigeria’s financial resources are limited and began adjusting our lifestyles accordingly.

“Starting from our leaders, it’s essential to demonstrate through actions that Nigeria operates with limited financial means.

“The subsidy removal had widespread repercussions, impacting all citizens, not just civil servants. The current administration’s strategy to alleviate these effects encompassed immediate and medium-term measures,” stated the governor.

He also pledged to enhance the education sector by recruiting more teachers and maintaining accessible, high-quality education for the state’s residents.