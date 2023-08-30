Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

Nigeria Is a Poor Country, Governor Soludo tell Nigerians

By: Saraki Mohammed

Date:

Governor Chukwuma Soludo delivered a wake-up call on Tuesday during the 9th (7th Quadrennial) Delegates Conference of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Anambra State chapter. He emphasized that it’s crucial for Nigerians and leaders alike to recognize the reality that Nigeria is a nation with limited resources.
Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has emphasized that it’s time for Nigerians and their leaders to confront the truth that Nigeria is an economically challenged country.
Governor Soludo made this assertion during the 9th (7th Quadrennial) Delegates Conference of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Anambra State chapter, on Tuesday. He urged Nigerians to adopt a lifestyle that aligns with the nation’s economic capabilities.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

He called upon Nigerian leaders to set an example by acknowledging and adapting to Nigeria’s financial constraints. He highlighted the impact of President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s removal of fuel subsidies, emphasizing that this decision affected all citizens, not just civil servants.
Governor Soludo lauded President Tinubu’s move to eliminate fuel subsidies, recognizing its potential to transform the nation’s economy.
“It’s high time we faced the reality that Nigeria’s financial resources are limited and began adjusting our lifestyles accordingly.

“Starting from our leaders, it’s essential to demonstrate through actions that Nigeria operates with limited financial means.
“The subsidy removal had widespread repercussions, impacting all citizens, not just civil servants. The current administration’s strategy to alleviate these effects encompassed immediate and medium-term measures,” stated the governor.
He also pledged to enhance the education sector by recruiting more teachers and maintaining accessible, high-quality education for the state’s residents.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu Sacks Lauretta Onochie and Dissolves NDDC Board, Introduces New Appointments
Next article
APC Appoints Akpabio, Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Others to Campaign Councils for Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo Polls
Saraki Mohammed
Saraki Mohammedhttp://punchng.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Yobe Govt to ‘Regulate’ Social Media – Commissioner

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 30,2023. Yobe State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and...

I’m not surprised, expect more coups – Fani-Kayode warns

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 30,2023. Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode says he...

Shortage of cash-backing responsible for non-remittance of workers NHF contribution — IPPIS

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Director in Charge of Integrated...

Flour Mills Nigeria Plc declares N2.25 dividend,reports N1.54tn as revenue

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Yobe Govt to ‘Regulate’ Social Media – Commissioner

Politics & Govt News 0
August 30,2023. Yobe State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and...

I’m not surprised, expect more coups – Fani-Kayode warns

Politics & Govt News 0
August 30,2023. Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode says he...

Shortage of cash-backing responsible for non-remittance of workers NHF contribution — IPPIS

News 0
August 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Director in Charge of Integrated...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights