Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Newborn baby abandoned in pit toilet for three days dies

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 30, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A newborn baby has died a day after he was rescued from a pit toilet in Otuocha community, Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The 20-year-old mother, Nwaedoka Chidimma, from the Izzi community in Ebonyi State, allegedly threw her baby into the pit after delivery on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

The baby was rescued on Tuesday, August 29, after some residents heard him crying from the pit toilet.

The Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo, intervened by taking the newborn to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku Awka for treatment, and the culprit was subsequently arrested.

Mrs. Obinabo, who confirmed the sad development in a statement on Wednesday afternoon, August 30, said the baby died despite all efforts to save him.

“It is with sadness that we wish to inform the general public that we lost the newborn rescued from a pit toilet in Otuocha a few hours ago despite all efforts to resuscitate the baby, including administration of oxygen and fluids, with cardiopulmonary resuscitation by the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital Amaku Awka. May his soul rest in peace,” she stated.

A resident, Esther, said the culprit who was pregnant at the time, secured a farm job in the community and while on the farm, went to use the toilet after which she came back dripping with blood.

“Chidimma is my friend, she begged me to stay at my place for a few days because of a farming job she got. She was working on the farm when she suddenly started acting funny after she complained of stomach upset and went to the pit toilet to ease herself,” Esther narrated.

“After spending time in the toilet, she came out with drops of blood. I thought she had a still birth and I quickly invited a nurse who after examining her, disclosed that the baby was gone.

“I encouraged her to travel back home to her parents and notify them of the development because I thought she had a stillbirth.

“It was on Tuesday when we started hearing a baby’s cry that we quickly used a ladder to climb down the pit and rescued the newborn baby and immediately alerted security agencies and the Ministry of Women and Social Welfare.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Russia Proposes Termination of U.N. Sanctions and Monitoring in Mali
Next article
Africa’s Wave of Coups Shows No Signs of Ebbing, Highlighting Anti-People’s Democratic Dividends
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi Designer of Nigeria’s flag dies at 87

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The designer of the Nigerian flag...

The End of French Hegemony nears with Gabon military coup – Fani Femi Kayode

Naija247news, New York -
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to...

Gabon Joins Ongoing Spate of African Military Coups, Raising Concerns Over Ebbing Democracies

Naija247news, New York -
Gabon Coup Marks Eighth Attempted Takeover in West and...

Africa’s Wave of Coups Shows No Signs of Ebbing, Highlighting Anti-People’s Democratic Dividends

Naija247news, New York -
By Edward Mcallister DAKAR, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Seated in...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi Designer of Nigeria’s flag dies at 87

News 0
August 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The designer of the Nigerian flag...

The End of French Hegemony nears with Gabon military coup – Fani Femi Kayode

Political parties 0
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to...

Gabon Joins Ongoing Spate of African Military Coups, Raising Concerns Over Ebbing Democracies

Geopolitics 0
Gabon Coup Marks Eighth Attempted Takeover in West and...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights