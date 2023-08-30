Newborn baby abandoned in pit toilet for three days dies

August 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A newborn baby has died a day after he was rescued from a pit toilet in Otuocha community, Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The 20-year-old mother, Nwaedoka Chidimma, from the Izzi community in Ebonyi State, allegedly threw her baby into the pit after delivery on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

The baby was rescued on Tuesday, August 29, after some residents heard him crying from the pit toilet.

The Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo, intervened by taking the newborn to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku Awka for treatment, and the culprit was subsequently arrested.

Mrs. Obinabo, who confirmed the sad development in a statement on Wednesday afternoon, August 30, said the baby died despite all efforts to save him.

“It is with sadness that we wish to inform the general public that we lost the newborn rescued from a pit toilet in Otuocha a few hours ago despite all efforts to resuscitate the baby, including administration of oxygen and fluids, with cardiopulmonary resuscitation by the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital Amaku Awka. May his soul rest in peace,” she stated.

A resident, Esther, said the culprit who was pregnant at the time, secured a farm job in the community and while on the farm, went to use the toilet after which she came back dripping with blood.

“Chidimma is my friend, she begged me to stay at my place for a few days because of a farming job she got. She was working on the farm when she suddenly started acting funny after she complained of stomach upset and went to the pit toilet to ease herself,” Esther narrated.

“After spending time in the toilet, she came out with drops of blood. I thought she had a still birth and I quickly invited a nurse who after examining her, disclosed that the baby was gone.

“I encouraged her to travel back home to her parents and notify them of the development because I thought she had a stillbirth.

“It was on Tuesday when we started hearing a baby’s cry that we quickly used a ladder to climb down the pit and rescued the newborn baby and immediately alerted security agencies and the Ministry of Women and Social Welfare.” (www.naija247news.com).