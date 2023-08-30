Menu
Politics & Govt News

I’m not surprised, expect more coups – Fani-Kayode warns

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 30,2023.

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode says he is not surprised about the military coup in Gabon.

Fani-Kayode’s statement is coming on the heels of a coup in the Central African country.

Naija247News reports that army officers in Gabon have announced seizure of power after the third term re-election of President Ali Bongo on Saturday.

The top army officers made the announcement on Tuesday.

The officers reportedly said they were annulling the outcome of Saturday’s election which the opposition had rejected and described as “fraudulent”.

However, Fani-Kayode in a post via his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, stated that people should expect more coups in the Francophone countries of West and Central Africa.

He wrote, “Sadly another coup has taken place in Africa. This time it is in the nation of Gabon where President Ali Bongo (pictured below) has been removed from power.

It appears that the warning I gave in my last essay, titled ‘Does Killing Nigerien Babies Bring Glory To Our Name?’, was prophetic.

“I am not surprised that this has happened and frankly we should expect more coups in the Francophone countries of West and Central Africa for the reasons I stated in that essay.

I wonder whether ECOWAS or the African Union will threaten to invade Gabon too?”(www.naija247news.com)

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

