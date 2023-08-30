Menu
Honeywell Flour Mills Plc Records N147.35bn as revenue in 12 months

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 30, 2023.

Honeywell Flour Mills Plc on Tuesday published its Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 31 March 2023.

The Company reported N147.35 billion as revenue for the 12 months period, up by 8.01% from N136.43 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax of N256.113 million was achieved for the period under review, up by 103% from the loss after tax of N9.76 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of Honeywell Flour Mills stands at 3 kobo.

At the share price of N3.43, the P/E ratio of Honeywell stands at 106.21x with earnings yield of 0.94%. (www.naija247news.com).

