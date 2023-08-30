Menu
Search
Subscribe
Investing

Gabon’s Assala Energy says oil production unaffected by coup

By: News Wire

Date:

LONDON, Aug 30 – Assala Energy, which is wholly owned by Carlyle Group (CG.O), said its oil production in Gabon has been unaffected by the military coup in the country.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“We can confirm that all our personnel are safe, our operations continue as usual and our production is not affected,” a company spokesperson said.

The private equity fund’s non-U.S. energy arm first invested in Assala in 2017 when it acquired Shell’s (SHEL.L) ageing operations in Gabon for $628 million.

However, earlier this month, Carlyle agreed to sell Assala to French producer Maurel & Prom (MAUP.PA), which owns and operates oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe and Latin America, including three licences in Gabon, for $730 million.

Gabon produces about 200,000 barrels a day (bpd) of crude oil, making it the second-smallest OPEC producer.

Assala has increased its production in the African country by 30% since the 2017 acquisition to 45,000 bpd, and has also increased the size of its oil and gas reserves by 160% through exploration, Carlyle said earlier in August.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Arewa Economic Forum Cautions Tinubu Against ‘Yorubanisation,’ ‘Lagoslisation’ of Appointments
Next article
Sudan military ruler arrives in Egypt on first trip abroad since war began
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Situation in Gabon, West Africa a big issue for Europe – EU’s Borrell

News Wire -
TOLEDO, Spain, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union defence...

Gabon coup: Gabon president under house arrest, son detained for ‘treason’

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 30,2023. Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba is being detained...

Oba Of Benin visits Buhari in Daura

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 30,2023. Oba of Benin, Ewuare 11, recently visited former...

Sudan military ruler arrives in Egypt on first trip abroad since war began

News Wire -
Burhan discusses Egypt mediation offer in talks with Sisi Had...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Situation in Gabon, West Africa a big issue for Europe – EU’s Borrell

Geopolitics 0
TOLEDO, Spain, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union defence...

Gabon coup: Gabon president under house arrest, son detained for ‘treason’

Regions 0
August 30,2023. Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba is being detained...

Oba Of Benin visits Buhari in Daura

Politics & Govt News 0
August 30,2023. Oba of Benin, Ewuare 11, recently visited former...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights