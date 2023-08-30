Gabon Coup Plotters Convene to Determine New Leader, Fate of ex-President Bongo

Brice Nguema, suspected mastermind behind the Gabonese coup on Wednesday, revealed that the rebellious soldiers are scheduled to gather at 14:00 GMT to establish the forthcoming leader of the Central African nation.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nguema, leader of the elite Republican Guard and a relative of President Ali Bongo, shared this information during an interview with French publication Le Monde.

Earlier, a group of mutinous soldiers had appeared on national TV, annulling recent election results that declared Bongo victorious.

Nguema refrained from proclaiming himself as the new Gabonese head of state, emphasizing the need for consensus among the generals during their meeting.

He expressed intentions to choose the best ideas and determine the person to lead the transitional phase.

As for President Bongo, Nguema indicated that he remains a regular Gabonese citizen with his rights intact.

Bongo confirmed his house arrest and called on citizens to voice their opposition against the coup.

Nguema, however, did not confirm Bongo’s whereabouts, even though the president released a video acknowledging his detention.

Gabon’s coup follows a series of governmental overthrows in West and Central Africa since 2020.