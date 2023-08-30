Menu
Gabon Coup: Military Seizes Control on Live TV After President Ali Bongo’s Controversial Election Victory

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

On the early morning of August 30, a group of prominent Gabonese military officers took to the airwaves to announce their takeover of power following President Ali Bongo’s re-election. Broadcasting on the state channel Gabon 24, the officers claimed to represent all security and defense forces in the Central African nation.

The soldiers boldly nullified the election results, closed national borders indefinitely, and dissolved state institutions. They expressed their action as a defense of peace and a means to terminate the existing regime, asserting, “In the name of the Gabonese people…”

Tensions had been escalating after the recent presidential, parliamentary, and legislative vote, which saw Bongo securing victory and extending his family’s control over the nation for 56 years. The opposition raised concerns about electoral misconduct, advocating for change in the resource-rich yet impoverished nation.

Amidst the controversy, the absence of international observers, suspension of foreign broadcasts, and the imposition of an internet blackout and nationwide curfew post-election fueled worries about the fairness of the electoral process. These concerns ultimately led the soldiers to assume control of the government.

This coup places Gabon among the ranks of African nations that have experienced military takeovers, following in the footsteps of Burkina Faso, Mali, and the recent case of Niger Republic. This action has prompted concerns about potential intervention by the Nigeria-led ECOWAS bloc.

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

