Gabon coup: Gabon president under house arrest, son detained for ‘treason’

August 30,2023.

Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba is being detained at home and one of his sons has been arrested for “treason,” military officers said Wednesday, August 30, hours after announcing they had overthrown the government.

“President Ali Bongo is under house arrest, surrounded by his family and doctors,” they said in a statement read out on state TV.

Bongo’s son and close adviser Noureddin Bongo Valentin, his chief of staff Ian Ghislain Ngoulou as well as his deputy, two other presidential advisers and the two top officials in the ruling Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG) “have been arrested,” a military leader said.

The men are all accused of treason, embezzlement, corruption and falsifying the president’s signature, among other allegations, the military spokesperson said.

Earlier on Wednesday, military officers said they had toppled Bongo, who has been in power for 14 years, hours after he had been declared the winner in Saturday’s elections.

they said the vote results had been canceled and “all the institutions of the republic” dissolved(www.naija247news.com)