Flour Mills Nigeria Plc declares N2.25 dividend,reports N1.54tn as revenue

August 30, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has declared a final dividend of N2.25 for the year ended 31 March 2023.

The Group reported revenue of N1.54 trillion for the 12 months period, up by 32.3% from 1.16 trillion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew by 5% year on year to N29.504 billion from N28.015 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc stands at N7.20.

At the share price of N30, the P/E ratio of the Group stands at 4.17x with earnings yield of 23.99%. (www.naija247news.com).