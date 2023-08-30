ECOWAS, African Union, World react to military coup in Gabon

A mutinous group of soldiers has asserted control in Gabon, detaining the president following his victory in an election that would have extended his family’s lengthy rule over the oil-rich Central African nation. President Ali Bongo Ondimba released a video from his residence, urging citizens to rally behind him, but the streets filled with protestors instead, voicing their opposition to the established dynasty that has allegedly profited from the nation’s resources while many struggle.

Ali Bongo Ondimba, who took power in 2009 after his father’s 41-year rule, has faced tumultuous times during his tenure. Here’s a roundup of international reactions to the recent events:

**France:**

French government spokesman Olivier Veran expressed condemnation for the ongoing military coup and emphasized the importance of respecting the election’s outcome. France’s deep-rooted connections with Gabon involve economic, diplomatic, and military ties, including a regional military training mission.

**United States:**

White House national security spokesman John Kirby voiced concern over the situation, affirming support for democratic ideals and expressing vigilance over developments.

**European Union:**

Josep Borrell, the European Union’s top diplomat, highlighted the destabilizing impact of another military coup in the region and mentioned discussions among EU ministers about the situation’s implications.

**African Union:**

Moussa Faki Mahamat, the head of the African Union Commission, condemned the coup attempt and urged security forces to restore constitutional order. He emphasized safeguarding the safety of the president, his family, and government members.

**China:**

China called for a return to normalcy and the protection of President Bongo’s safety, along with ensuring national peace and stability.

**Nigeria:**

A spokesperson for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu conveyed his concerns about the spread of autocratic tendencies and socio-political stability across the continent.

**Commonwealth of Nations:**

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland labeled the coup attempt as an illegal seizure of power and emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law and democracy.

**Russia:**

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed concern over the situation and the hope for a swift stabilization of Gabon’s internal affairs.

**Spain:**

Spain’s acting Defence Minister Margarita Robles revealed plans to reassess peacekeeping missions in Africa following the coups in Niger and Gabon. Spain expressed deep concern over developments in the Sahel region.

**Egypt:**

Egypt monitored the events in Gabon closely and called on all parties to prioritize the nation’s interest for security and stability.

**United Nations:**

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced the coup attempt, reaffirming his stance against military coups and urging resolution through peaceful means.

As Gabon faces this critical moment, international actors are closely watching, emphasizing the importance of maintaining democratic principles, stability, and safety.