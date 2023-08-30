Ebonyi Police Arrest Three Suspected Kidnappers,Rescue Two Victims

August 30, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Three Suspected Kidnappers has been arrested by the Ebonyi State Police Command, two victims were also rescued

The victims rescued by police are one Inspector Ogbonnaya Oliver Nkama attached to Police detective college Enugu and one Mr. Paul Ngara, the village chairman of Ngwogwogwo Ishiagu in Ivo LGA of Ebonyi state by suspected Fulani militias.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued to Journalists on Tuesday by Onome Onovwakpoyeya Anipr, Police Public Relations Officer Ebonyi State Police Command Abakaliki

Onome revealed to Newsmen that Operatives of the Command immediately swung into action, and due to actionable intelligence, their hideout which is situated between the boundary of Amata Ishiagu and Lokpanta in Abia state was located.

PPRO noted that suspects names are;

Elochukwu Ojukwu aka Alhaji. Bula Iliyasu and Umaru Ahijo aka Gunner.

The following items that were recovered by police are; Two(2) AK 47 rifles,

One(1) long double barrel gun,

Forty-five (45) AK 47 live ammunition, and Seventy( 70) live cartridges.

In a statement;

“The Hoodlums on sighting the Police operatives open fire on them but were subsequently overpowered by the Superior firepower of the police”

“During the gun duel, one of the hoodlums was fatally wounded, two of the victims were rescued unhurt and three of the hoodlums were arrested unharmed.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner Of Police, Ebonyi State Command, CP Augustina Ogbodo,psc has warned criminals to either desist from crime or relocate from the state as the Command is working round the clock to ensure that anyone terrorizing the State is arrested and brought to book.(www.naija247news.com).