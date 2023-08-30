Menu
Political parties

APC distances itself from campaign council lists for governorship polls in Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo states.

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

APC disowns campaign council lists for Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo governorship polls announced earlier.

The party stated that the lists circulating in the media are unofficial and should be disregarded.

It also listed the Defence Minister, Abubakar Badaru; Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, as co-chairmen.

A former national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole; Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu are also members of the council.

In another list, the party listed the FCT Minister and former governor of Rivers State, Mr Nyesom Wike as a member of the campaign council. While his name appeared as number six on that APC list, he also appeared in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council list for Bayelsa as number 12.

However, the National Publicity Secretary of APC, Barr. Felix Morka in a statement issued late Tuesday night said the lists were not official.

Titled ‘RE: National Campaign Council Lists For Bayelsa, Imo And Kogi Governorship Elections,’ Morka, said the lists are not official documents of the ruling party.

The statement reads: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to National Campaign Council Lists for the 11th November 2023 Governorship Elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States in circulation in sections of the media. The lists are not official documents of the Party and should be disregarded.”

After Kwankwaso’s Suspension By NNPP Board Of Trustees, Ex-Kano Governor’s Faction Expels Acting Party Chair, Agbo, Others In Return
Zenith Bank announces appointment of Dr Juliet Ehimuanas as Non- Executive Director
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

