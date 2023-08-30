Menu
Political parties

APC Appoints Akpabio, Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Others to Campaign Councils for Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo Polls

By: Saraki Mohammed

Date:

The party named Gombe Governor Inuwa Yahaya as the chairman of the party’s governorship campaign council in Bayelsa.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) announced the list of members for its campaign councils for the Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo governorship elections scheduled to be held in November 2023.

The team of 124 members also has the Defence Minister, Abubakar Badaru; Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, as co-chairmen.

A former national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole; Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu are also members of the council.

For the Kogi campaign council which is made of 135 persons, Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun will lead the team. The council has Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, his Niger State counterpart, Umar Bago, and Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State as co-chairmen.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi and Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq of Kwara are members of the Kogi campaign council.

For the Imo election, the party named Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State as the chairman of the 138-member council. Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu; and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha are the co-chairmen.

Saraki Mohammed
Saraki Mohammedhttp://punchng.com

