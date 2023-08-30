After Kwankwaso’s Suspension By NNPP Board Of Trustees, Ex-Kano Governor’s Faction Expels Acting Party Chair, Agbo, Others In Return

After the suspension of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso by the NNPP Board of Trustees, his faction has retaliated by expelling the acting National Chairman, Major Agbo, and other prominent members.

This faction convened a separate National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja to overturn Kwankwaso’s suspension.

Earlier, Kwankwaso’s suspension was declared after a voice vote during a special general assembly held at Rockview Hotels in Apapa, Lagos State.

The party’s Board of Trustees also suspended the National Working Committee (NWC) and appointed new national officers, including Dr. Agbo Major as acting National Chairman and Mr. Ogini Olaposi as acting National Secretary.

The BoT’s Secretary, Babayo Muhammed Abdullahi, accused Kwankwaso of unauthorized interactions with political figures like President Bola Tinubu and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The BoT stripped Kwankwaso of his NNPP national leader status due to his alleged anti-party activities.

This led to a six-month suspension pending investigation by a disciplinary committee. However, the National Auditor of the party, Ladipo Johnson, labeled Kwankwaso’s suspension as illegal and without legitimacy.

He claimed that Agbo and his loyalists were expelled at the NEC meeting in Abuja, asserting that there was no division in the party.

The statement concluded that at the NEC meeting, decisions were made regarding Agbo’s purported expulsion, a new party logo, constitutional amendments, and other matters.