After 53 years in power, Gabon ex-president calls for help in country’s first coup

Deposed President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon seeks assistance as he’s placed under house arrest during an ongoing coup attempt.

In a video verified by Al Jazeera and circulating on social media, Bongo confirms his arrest, urging citizens to raise their voices against the coup.

He reveals his location at the presidential palace, while his family is elsewhere.

The coup leaders state that Bongo’s family and doctors are with him at his residence, without elaborating on his health status.

Celebrations erupt in Gabon’s capital Libreville, with people waving flags on the streets.

The coup orchestrators, appearing on state-run TV Gabon 24, claim to represent all security and defence forces, annulling election results and shutting borders.

They dissolve various state institutions, including the government, senate, national assembly, constitutional court, and election body.

The officers, identifying themselves as the “Committee of Transition and the Restoration of Institutions,” aim to bring an end to the current regime in the interest of peace. Naija247news also reports the developments.