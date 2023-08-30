Menu
Law and Order

2 men docked for allegedly stealing from 17 bags of “preform” materials from toy coy

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sango-Ota (Ogun), Aug. 30, 2023
Two men were on Wednesday docked in a Magistrates’ Court in Oga, Ogun for allegedly stealing 17 bags of “preform” materials from a toy company worth N150,000.
The police charged Atanda Abiodun, 23 and Ismail Ojekunle, 29 with theft and conspiracy.
The Prosecution Counsel Insp E.O.Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants and others  at large, committed the offence on Aug. 22, at about 6.30p.m. at Loveleen Company, located at Km 30, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.
Adaraloye alleged that the defendants and their accomplices, being staff members of the company, conspired and stole 17 bags of preforms materials,valued at N150,000 belonging to their employee.
He said that they were caught in the act of committing the offence by the company security.
The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections  390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code Vol.1,Laws of Ogun,2006.
They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Magistrate O.O.Okiki admitted them to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties in like sum.
Okiki ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.
The case was adjourned until Sept. 9 for further hearing. (www.naija247news.com)
4 docked for alleged N10m property theft, malicious damage
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

