Wike introduces monthly sanitation in Abuja

August 29,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Nyesom Wike, has announced that the ministry has put in place a structure to reintroduce monthly sanitation as part of strategies to keep the city clean,

The former governor of Rivers State stated this while speaking after a closed-door meeting with contractors handling different projects in the FCT. According to Wike, he has spoken with President Bola Tinubu on the idea that at least two Saturdays in a month would be declared for sanitation from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Wike noted that the sanitation decision would help companies supporting the FCT with logistics to go to market, and other public places to evacuate refuse. The FCT minister said for Abuja to be clean, everybody has to cooperate.

“We must all make sacrifices. There is nothing like we are going to suffer. You also contribute to refuse. So, if you spare three hours on a Saturday at home, to clear the refuse and bring them out for us to evacuate and dispose of, then that is the little way you can help. We are appealing to you (residents) to cooperate with us so we can achieve our goals.

Speaking on the issue of streetlights, the minister said that there were some improvements.

“We are not there yet, but I can assure you that everywhere in Abuja will be lit up.”(www.naija247news.com)