Security News

Troops Arrest Railway Vandals, Drug Kingpin, Kidnappers & Five Murder Suspects

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) on Operation HAKORIN DAMISA IV have arrested 17 criminal suspects in connection with murder, kidnapping and armed robbery as well as recovered arms/ammunition and illicit drugs.

Captain Oya James, the Media Information Officer of OPSH, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, August 28, 2023, said the suspects were arrested between 21 to 28 August.

According to Oya, the troops arrested 5 murder suspects for killing one Mr. Joshua Deme on his farm at Kassa village in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“Troops also carried out a sting operation at Jagindi Tasha village in Jema’a LGA, Kaduna State, where a suspected kidnapper, Mr Baba Yusuf Habu who has been on the wanted list of OPSH was arrested. Another kidnap incident was foiled at Angwan Takai village in Bokkos LGA consequent upon prompt response to a distress call by the troops,” the statement read. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

