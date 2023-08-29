Menu
Nigeria Metro News

Tragedy struck as seven dies as building collapses at Borno IDP camp

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Seven people have been confirmed dead following a building collapse at an Internally Displaced Persons camp in Borno state.

AFP reported that a classroom sheltering scores of Internally Displaced Persons in the garrison town of Monguno caved in around 1930 GMT on Monday, August 28, after torrential rains the previous day.

“Seven people were killed in (the) incident and two others were injured and presently in hospital,” anti-jihadist militia leader Musa Kaka said.

Kaka added that the accident happened in a secondary school turned IDP camp, which houses about 5,000 people. The deceased was buried on Tuesday, August 29, as confirmed by a resident, Ahmad Babangida who attended the ceremony.

“My friend’s son was among the seven dead and his wife is in hospital with a fractured leg,” Babangida said.(www.naija247news.com).

