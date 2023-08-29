Menu
Politics & Govt News

President Tinubu unveils 8-point agenda

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 29,2023.

President Bola Tinubu has unveiled an 8-point agenda he hopes to achieve at the end of his administration.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, presented the “Roadmap for the Economy”which was considered at the maiden Federal Executive Council meeting held yesterday, August 28.

Edun said the agenda includes food security; ending poverty; economic growth and job creation; access to capital; improving security; improving the playing field on which people and particularly companies operate; rule of law; and fighting corruption.

The minister further revealed that they hope to deliver on these key areas in the next three years. He said;

First, he (President Tinubu) congratulated everybody and emphasised the high expectations of Nigerians and he encouraged us to be bold and courageous and innovative and to act with urgency in delivering a better life to all Nigerians. Essentially, we went through an exercise of looking at where things stood, regarding the economy, the growth rate, the exchange rate, inflation, unemployment and so on.

“The overriding conclusion is that we’re not where we should be and we also examined the president’s eight-point agenda, that is the eight priority areas for moving the Nigerian economy forward and for delivering to Nigerians and those are basically food security; ending poverty, economic growth and job creation, access to capital, particularly consumer credit, inclusivity in all its dimensions, particularly as regards youths and women, improving security, improving the playing field on which people and particularly companies operate, rule of law and of course, fighting corruption.

“It is around those matrixes that the plans and the targets of what will be delivered in the next three years or so were identified, discussed and imputes were given by various ministers and we’ll now go away with the marching order to refine further the targets in particular and within weeks to start rolling out policies and programmes to turn around the economy and make things better for all Nigerians. That really is the substance of what the discussions were all about.” (www.naija247news.com)

President Tinubu to Ministers: Expectations are High and Underperformance will not be Tolerated
Wike introduces monthly sanitation in Abuja
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

