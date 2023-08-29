Menu
Peter Obi’ll Soon Be Declared Nigeria’s President, Abure Tells Nigerians In Diaspora

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 29,2023.

Julius Abure, national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), says Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the party, will be declared president of Nigeria by the tribunal.

Abure spoke while addressing some Nigerians in the United States during a tour of the country.

Obi who came third in the presidential election held in February and his party are challenging the outcome of the poll.

They are asking the court to nullify the victory of Bola Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Abure, who is on a tour to the United Kingdom and the US, said the judgment by the presidential election petition tribunal, PEPT, is expected to come on or before September 16.

“Following Peter Obi’s participation in the 2023 general election, we changed the political narratives in Nigeria. We gave them a run for their money,” he said.

“They have murdered sleep and they will sleep no more. They have stolen what is not for them and they will not sleep until we recover it all.”(www.naija247news.com)

 

