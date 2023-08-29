Menu
Nigerian pastor Hassan Adeyemo shoots wife to death in Florida

By: NAN

Date:

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man arrested Saturday in Orange County is accused of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded around 7:22 p.m. to the 6600 block of Taxiway Circle, where Hassan Adeyemo, 46, had allegedly shot his wife Nanchin Adeyemo, 43, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Nanchin Adeyemo was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, deputies said.

The husband remained at the scene and was arrested to face a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm, according to the sheriff’s office, which added the incident was domestic in nature.

