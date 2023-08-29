Nigeria Navy arrests seven suspects stealing fuel from vessel

August 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Seven suspects have been arrested by the Nigerian Navy Beecroft’s patrol team who thwarted an illegal bunkering activity.

The suspects who were arrested on board a motor tanker, have been identified as Freme Adio, Onore Akwaso, Isegbejii Deli, Kosi Pascal, Dao Sure, John Abel, and Buga Noel, They reportedly used two wooden boats to transfer Premium Motor Spirit from the vessel into hundreds of 200-liter drums and 50-liter jerry cans.

Commander, NNS Beecroft, Kolawale Oguntuga who paraded the suspects at the Naval Base parade ground, Apapa Lagos on Monday, August 28, said they would be handed over to appropriate authorities.

Oguntuga said;

“The Nigerian Navy NNS Beecroft’s patrol team has once again displayed its unparalleled commitment to combating illegal bunkering with the successful apprehension of multiple vessels engaged in illegal bunkering that could have resulted in a shortage of products for distribution.

“In the early hours of August 27, 2023, the state-of-the-art technology, Falcon Eye Maritime Domain Awareness Facility, observed a clustering of boats around the Motor Tanker VIRGO 1, registered in Panama.

"On arrival at the crime scene situated approximately four nautical miles from Lagos Fair-Way Buoy, the patrol team discovered a network of unlawful bunkering activities. Two wooden boats, laden with hundreds of 200-litre drums and 50-litre jerry cans were found receiving PMS through hoses from MT VIRGO.