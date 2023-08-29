Naira Appreciates by 0.81% against Dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window

August 29, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Naira appreciated against the American Dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) segment of the foreign exchange (FX) market on Monday by 0.81 per cent or N6.30 to sell at N772.12/$1 compared with last Friday’s closing price of N778.42/$1.

Data obtained from FMDQ Securities Exchange showed that the value of FX traders reported at the spot market yesterday was $40.21 million, lower than the $73.80 million achieved in the preceding trading session by $33.59 million or 45.5 per cent.

This decline in Nigeria’s FX reserves affected the domestic currency in the parallel market on Monday, as it lost N10 against the US Dollar to sell at N915/$1 compared with the preceding session’s rate of N905/$1.(www.naija247news.com).