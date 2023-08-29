Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Appreciates by 0.81% against Dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 29, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Naira appreciated against the American Dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) segment of the foreign exchange (FX) market on Monday by 0.81 per cent or N6.30 to sell at N772.12/$1 compared with last Friday’s closing price of N778.42/$1.

Data obtained from FMDQ Securities Exchange showed that the value of FX traders reported at the spot market yesterday was $40.21 million, lower than the $73.80 million achieved in the preceding trading session by $33.59 million or 45.5 per cent.

This decline in Nigeria’s FX reserves affected the domestic currency in the parallel market on Monday, as it lost N10 against the US Dollar to sell at N915/$1 compared with the preceding session’s rate of N905/$1.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
EFCC arrest six internet fraudsters in Abuja
Next article
Eight Banks,18 others, fined N125m for failing to submit audited financial reports
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Eight Banks,18 others, fined N125m for failing to submit audited financial reports

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Some banks and listed companies in...

EFCC arrest six internet fraudsters in Abuja

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,...

298 Nigerians repatriated from Libyan prison

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 29,2023. The federal government has evacuated Nigerian irregular migrants...

Fulham interested in signing Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi ahead of Friday’s deadline

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 29,2023. Premier club, Fulham are interested in signing Super...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Eight Banks,18 others, fined N125m for failing to submit audited financial reports

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
August 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Some banks and listed companies in...

EFCC arrest six internet fraudsters in Abuja

Security News 0
August 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,...

298 Nigerians repatriated from Libyan prison

Politics & Govt News 0
August 29,2023. The federal government has evacuated Nigerian irregular migrants...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights