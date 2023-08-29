Man bags 1 year jail term for stealing 2 cows

Hamisu, who resides at Dorayi Quarters Kano, was arraigned on a count charge of theft.

The Presiding Judge, Malam Nura Yusuf-Ahmad, who sentenced Hamisu to one year in a correctional center, gave him an option to pay N50,000 fine.

The judge also ordered the police to return the cows to the complainant.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Mr Aliyu Abideen, had informed the court that one Garba Audu of Kazawa village, Minjibir Local Government Area of Kano State, reported the matter at Zango Police Division Kano, on Aug.24.

Abideen said that on the same date at about 2:00 a.m., the defendant went to the complainant’s house situated at Kazawa village and stole his two bulls worth N700,000.

He said the defendant was arrested in Rangaza village while trying to escape with the bulls.

“During investigation the defendant said anytime he goes to steal he uses charm, a stick and a piece of white cloth, so that the cows won’t make any noise and the owner will be asleep until he finishes his operation.

“The native doctor that made the charm for him said once the charm gets spoiled he will start sweating.

“The defendant told the police that it was the charm that got spoiled that was why he was arrested”

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes the provisions of section 133 of Kano State Shari’a Penal Code.(www.naija247news.com)