Menu
Search
Subscribe
Law and Order

Man bags 1 year jail term for stealing 2 cows

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Kano, Aug. 29, 2023 .

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A Kano State Shari’a Court has sentenced a 45-year-old man, Usaini Hamisu, to one year in a Correctional Center for stealing two cows worth N700,000.

Hamisu, who resides at Dorayi Quarters Kano, was arraigned on a count charge of theft.
The Presiding Judge, Malam Nura Yusuf-Ahmad, who sentenced Hamisu to one year in a correctional center, gave him an option to pay N50,000 fine.
The judge also ordered the police to return the cows to the complainant.
Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Mr Aliyu Abideen, had informed the court that one Garba Audu of Kazawa village, Minjibir Local Government Area of Kano State, reported the matter at Zango Police Division Kano, on Aug.24.
Abideen said that on the same date at about 2:00 a.m., the defendant went to the complainant’s house situated at Kazawa village and stole his two bulls worth N700,000.
He said the defendant was arrested in Rangaza village while trying to escape with the bulls.
“During investigation the defendant said anytime he goes to steal he uses charm, a stick and a piece of white cloth, so that the cows won’t make any noise and the owner will be asleep until he finishes his operation.
“The native doctor that made the charm for him said once the charm gets spoiled he will start sweating.
“The defendant told the police that it was the charm that got spoiled that was why he was arrested”
The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.
According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes the provisions of section 133 of Kano State Shari’a Penal Code.(www.naija247news.com)
Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Policeman Shoots Dead a Trader in Imo State
Next article
Judiciary Police arraign man nabbed at stolen items’ point of sale
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Wike introduces monthly sanitation in Abuja

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 29,2023. The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),...

President Tinubu unveils 8-point agenda

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 29,2023. President Bola Tinubu has unveiled an 8-point agenda...

President Tinubu to Ministers: Expectations are High and Underperformance will not be Tolerated

Samuel Onyekwe -
President Tinubu noted that the country would rely on...

I won’t beg for my freedom – Nnamdi Kanu says

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 29,2023. Detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Wike introduces monthly sanitation in Abuja

Politics & Govt News 0
August 29,2023. The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),...

President Tinubu unveils 8-point agenda

Politics & Govt News 0
August 29,2023. President Bola Tinubu has unveiled an 8-point agenda...

President Tinubu to Ministers: Expectations are High and Underperformance will not be Tolerated

Tinubunomics Policies 0
President Tinubu noted that the country would rely on...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights