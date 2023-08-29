Menu
Lagos ranked as 5th best African city to live, work and invest in

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Lagos, the commercial capital of Nigeria, has been ranked as the fifth best African city for people to live, work, and invest in, according to a report by Brand Finance City Index 2023.

The ranking is based on a global survey of close to 15,000 members of the public conducted in April 2023 in 20 countries on all continents of the world, the report reveals.

Lagos and Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, were ranked behind Cape Town (South Africa), Cairo (Egypt), Johannesburg (South Africa), and Casablanca (Morocco).

Nairobi, came behind Nigeria, as the sixth African city with 55.1 percent.

The survey puts Lagos at 56.7per cent behind Cape Town (South Africa), Cairo (Egypt), Johannesburg (South Africa), and Casablanca (Morocco) as the first four best African cities with 62.9, 60.7, 59.7, and 59.3 per cents respectively.

London (England) is crowned as the world’s best city brand in the ranking scoring 84.6 per cent, while New York (the United States) and Paris (France) come as 2nd and 3rd garnering 83.0 and 79.7 per cent respectively.

Below are the six best African cities to live, work, and invest in according to the report…

1. Cape Town (South Africa)

2. Cairo (Rank 67) (Egypt)

3. Johannesburg (South Africa)

4. Casablanca (Morocco)

5. Lagos (Rank 90) (Nigeria)

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

