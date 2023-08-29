Menu
Judiciary Police arraign man nabbed at stolen items’ point of sale

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Badagry (Lagos State), Aug. 29, 2023

The Police in Lagos  State on Tuesday arraigned a 35-year-old man, Saheed Ibrahim, before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a Camry car  battery valued at N39, 500.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is facing a count charge of stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuoimose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 21, at about 9a.m, at No.5, opposite Aghelaso Town-Hall, Badagry, Lagos State.

Okuoimose alleged that the defendant stole a battery of a Camry car and jack, valued at N39, 500, property of one David Omor, the complainant.

nThe prosecutor said that the defendant was caught by the owner of the car when he wanted to sell them, and was apprehended and handed over to police for prosecution.

He said that the offence contravened section 287 of the criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

He said that the surety must be a blood relation with two years tax payment evidence and address verification.

Adefioye adjourned the case until Sept. 29, for mention. (www.naija247news.com)

