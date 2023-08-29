Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

Fulham interested in signing Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi ahead of Friday’s deadline

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 29,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Premier club, Fulham are interested in signing Super Eagles and Everton midfielder, Alex Iwobi ahead of Friday’s deadline.

The Cottagers are keen to bolster their attack following the £46million exit of star forward Aleksandar Mitrovic to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal earlier this summer.

Iwobi suffered an injury during Everton’s miserable 4-0 defeat by Aston Villa and missed out on the Toffees’ 1-0 loss to Wolves last weekend.

The Nigerian international could be considered surplus to requirements, following the summer signings of Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison.

Iwobi, who has taken on a deeper role at Goodison Park since his switch from Arsenal, has only racked up nine goals and 16 assists from 140 appearances with the Toffees.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Cross River govt suspends ‘quack pharmacists’
Next article
298 Nigerians repatriated from Libyan prison
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Eight Banks,18 others, fined N125m for failing to submit audited financial reports

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Some banks and listed companies in...

Naira Appreciates by 0.81% against Dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Naira appreciated against the American Dollar...

EFCC arrest six internet fraudsters in Abuja

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,...

298 Nigerians repatriated from Libyan prison

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 29,2023. The federal government has evacuated Nigerian irregular migrants...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Eight Banks,18 others, fined N125m for failing to submit audited financial reports

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
August 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Some banks and listed companies in...

Naira Appreciates by 0.81% against Dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
August 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Naira appreciated against the American Dollar...

EFCC arrest six internet fraudsters in Abuja

Security News 0
August 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights