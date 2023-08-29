Fulham interested in signing Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi ahead of Friday’s deadline

August 29,2023.

Premier club, Fulham are interested in signing Super Eagles and Everton midfielder, Alex Iwobi ahead of Friday’s deadline.

The Cottagers are keen to bolster their attack following the £46million exit of star forward Aleksandar Mitrovic to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal earlier this summer.

Iwobi suffered an injury during Everton’s miserable 4-0 defeat by Aston Villa and missed out on the Toffees’ 1-0 loss to Wolves last weekend.

The Nigerian international could be considered surplus to requirements, following the summer signings of Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison.

Iwobi, who has taken on a deeper role at Goodison Park since his switch from Arsenal, has only racked up nine goals and 16 assists from 140 appearances with the Toffees.(www.naija247news.com)