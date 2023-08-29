FG will complete Lagos-Ibadan expressway by mid-September – Umahi

August 29,2023.

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, says the completion of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is scheduled for mid-September, years after reconstruction commenced on the ever-busy route began.

Umahi stated this during a visit to the sites of completed and ongoing Federal Government projects in the Lagos State on Tuesday, August 29.

The inspection tour started at outer Marina Road, in Victoria Island, a project constructed under the SUKUK financing option by the Federal Government. He then moved to the newly rehabilitated Eko Bridge, then to Ijora Olopa, the Lagoon section of Eko Bridge and Apapa

Umahi was briefed by officials of the ministry and contractors handling different projects on that axis.

According to the scorecard released by the Ministry of Works and Housing towards the end of the previous administration, a total of 8,352.94km of roads were constructed or rehabilitated between 2016 and 2022.(www.naija247news.com)