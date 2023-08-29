Equity market closes higher, Investors Gain N324bn

August 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian equity market on Monday closed higher as the All Share Index advanced by 0.90% to settle at 66,151.38 points from the previous close of 65,558.91 points.

Investors gained 324 billion as the Market Capitalisation was up by 0.90% to close at N36.205 trillion from the previous close of N35.881 trillion.

An aggregate of 311 million units of shares were traded in 7,193 deals, valued at N3.9 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 34 equities appreciated in their share prices against 24 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

OMATEK, THOMASWYAT, TRANSCORP and Dangote Sugar led the gainers with 10.00% growth each.

SFSREIT, NASCON and GLAXOSMITH among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.96%, 9.94% and 9.91% respectively.

Percentage Losers

CWG led price decliners’ table as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N4.50 from the previous close of N5.00.

JOHNHOLT, Nem Insurance and Secure Electronic Technology among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.80%, 9.54% and 9.09% respectively.

Volume Drivers

TRANSCORP traded about 28.5 million units of its shares in 301 deals, valued at about N181.7 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 43.7 million units of its shares in 517 deals, valued at about N703 million.

Dangote Sugar traded about 16 million units of its shares in 539 deals, valued at N820.8 million.