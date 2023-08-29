Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Eight Banks,18 others, fined N125m for failing to submit audited financial reports

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Some banks and listed companies in Nigeria have been fined a total of N125 million for failing to submit their 2022 audited financial statements and Q1 2023 reports, as mandated by the Nigerian Exchange.

Among the penalized banks are Unity Bank, FBN Holdings, Access Holdings, Fidelity Bank, Jaiz Bank, Wema Bank, Guaranty Trust Holdings Plc, and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated.

Numerous other companies, including John Holt, PZ Cussons, and Glaxo SmithKline Consumer Nigeria, also faced sanctions.

The Nigerian Exchange’s rules require companies to submit audited results within 90 days of the end of the period and interim reports within 30 days. Experts assert that such fines are essential for maintaining market integrity and timely information disclosure. (www.naija247news.com).

Naira Appreciates by 0.81% against Dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Verified by MonsterInsights