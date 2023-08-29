Menu
EFCC arrest six internet fraudsters in Abuja

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

August 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested six suspected internet fraudsters in Bwari and Dutse axes of Abuja.

The suspects were arrested on August 28, 2023 following an intelligence report on their alleged cybercrime-related activities.

They are: Odey John Paul, 25, Greg Ajima Odey, 23, Julius Okpanachi, 21, Ugbede Opaluwa, 25, Okpanachi Emmanuel, 25, and Mohammed Abba, 26.

Items recovered from the suspects include two Toyota Camry and one Mercedes Benz C300 cars, twelve mobile phones and three laptops.

They will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

