Dr. Juliet Ehimuan Joins Zenith Bank as Non-Executive Director

The Board of Directors of Zenith Bank Plc has appointed Dr. Juliet Ehimuan as a Non-Executive Director of the bank effective August 29, 2023. The appointment, which was announced in a statement to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, has also be confirmed by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Dr Juliet Ehimuan is the Founder and CEO of Beyond Limits and the immediate past Director of Google West Africa. She was named by Forbes as one of the top 20 power women in Africa, by the London Business School as one of 30 people changing the world, and as one of the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD). She was also featured in the BBC Africa Power Women series, and on CNN Innovate Africa.

With over 25 years experience primarily in Technology, Oil & Gas, and New Media industries across Europe, Middle East and Africa; Juliet is a leading voice on Innovation, Transformation, and Leadership.

During her remarkable 12-year tenure at Google, Juliet played a pivotal role in expanding the company’s presence in Nigeria and the wider West Africa region. She championed initiatives to increase digital access, local content development, skills acquisition, entrepreneurial growth, innovation, and fostered strategic partnerships with leading private sector and government institutions.

Dr Juliet has made significant contributions to the tech ecosystem in Nigeria and Africa at large. She served on committees that developed the national broadband plan and ICT incubation strategy in Nigeria, and has been involved in national strategic advisory groups focused on economic growth. These engagements demonstrate her commitment to shaping the future of tech in Africa. She has received numerous awards for outstanding contribution to the digital landscape in Africa.

She holds board positions across multiple industries including Finance, FMCG, Oil & Gas, Education and social enterprises.

Her education includes a Doctoral degree in Business from Walden University in Minneapolis, an Executive MBA from the London Business School, a Postgraduate degree in Computer Science from the University of Cambridge; and a BSc in Computer Engineering (1st class honours) from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. She is a recipient of the London Business School Global Women’s Scholarship, and at Cambridge University was awarded Selwyn College Scholar and Malaysian Commonwealth Scholar. She is a Fellow of the Cambridge Commonwealth Society.

She was awarded IT Personality of the Year in 2012 by the Nigeria Computer Society, Digital Personality of the year 2016 by Marketing World; and received a 2015 Titans of Technology award from Technology Africa. She is a published Author, Executive Coach, and a member of the Forbes Coaches’ Council.