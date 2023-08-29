Menu
Search
Subscribe
Health news

Cross River govt suspends ‘quack pharmacists’

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

August 29,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Commissioner for health in Cross River State, Dr Henry Egbe Ayuk has suspended vendors running a pharmacy at the State’s General Hospital, describing them as quacks.

He said they have contributed to the degree of anomalies bedeviling the hospital, adding that for over one year they have not done any remittance to the State’s coffers.

Ayuk took the action when he paid an unscheduled visit to the hospital on Monday evening, lamenting the dearth of qualified personnel.

The people managing the pharmacy are not qualified. They do not have any background in pharmacy; so we do not know why they are there.

“As far as I am concerned, that place is a quack shop because it does not have the required personnel. How do you ensure quality assurance when you do not have even pharmacy technicians, which is a minimum requirement for such services?

Accordingly, I have directed that there should be a review of the memorandum of understanding.

“I have asked that their services be suspended. Government officials (the Medical Superintendent, accountants of the hospital and Ministry of Health, hospital pharmacists, etc) have been directed to take charge, have a record of the stock balance, and ensure accountability in their operations until more effective arrangements are put in place.”

The Health Commissioner also appealed to those in charge of the laboratories to block revenue leakages through accountability.

He noted that a certain body was collecting about 15 percent of revenue generated in the hospital and distributing it to the appropriate quarters.

“We have also asked that they come to the office for their agreement to be looked into, too. We want to see exactly what value they are bringing to the hospital that guarantees the 15 percent they receive,” he stated.

He used the opportunity to commend the state branch of the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, for restoring doctors’ services to hospitals after a 40-day halt.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Restore Di economy, Tinubu Orders Ministers
Next article
Fulham interested in signing Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi ahead of Friday’s deadline
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Eight Banks,18 others, fined N125m for failing to submit audited financial reports

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Some banks and listed companies in...

Naira Appreciates by 0.81% against Dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Naira appreciated against the American Dollar...

EFCC arrest six internet fraudsters in Abuja

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
August 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,...

298 Nigerians repatriated from Libyan prison

Peters Anene, News Editor -
August 29,2023. The federal government has evacuated Nigerian irregular migrants...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Eight Banks,18 others, fined N125m for failing to submit audited financial reports

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
August 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Some banks and listed companies in...

Naira Appreciates by 0.81% against Dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
August 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Naira appreciated against the American Dollar...

EFCC arrest six internet fraudsters in Abuja

Security News 0
August 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights