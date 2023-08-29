Menu
Big Oil

Asharami Energy sets industry record with 3 Million LTI-free Man-hours Milestone

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Asharami Energy, a Sahara Group upstream company has recorded another remarkable milestone of 3 million Lost Time Injury (LTI) free man-hours in line with the company’s unwavering commitment to safety, excellence, and operational efficiency.

This feat was achieved over operations spanning 2, 434 days with zero incident. “Lost Time Injury” is an important occupational safety and health benchmark in the oil and gas industry. It is a measure of an injury or illness that occurs following a work-related incident and causes an individual to miss workdays or disrupts operations due to downtime.

Henry Menkiti, Chief Operating Officer, Asharami Energy, said the company recorded the feat over the period of December 2016 to August 2023, while working on various projects, including the site preparation and construction of mooring points for barging operations, the construction of dual 10,000 bbls crude oil storage tanks, community power generation and metering installations, the construction of a community townhall, turnaround maintenance (TAM), and clamping operations along the 18.5km Pipeline right-of-way (RoW).

Menkiti said the achievement reinforces Asharami’s dedication to propelling the “safety first, safety always” mantra in the sector, having also recorded 2 million LTI-free man-hours in 2021 across various operations driven by responsible engineering and unwavering commitment to global occupational safety and health (OSH) standards.

The 2021 record was achieved over 873 days of zero work-related incidents, enabled by the company’s robust Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies. In 2020, Asharami accomplished 1,712,295 LTI-free man-hours, surpassing the industry recording standard which is set at 1,000,000 LTI-free man-hours. “Our safety milestones underscore the premium we place on carrying out our operations within the confines of global safety standards. Our commitment to ensuring the well-being of our employees, host communities and other stakeholders is sacrosanct at Sahara,” Menkiti said.

According to him, the recent record was facilitated by the implementation of safe systems of work such as Permit-To-Work (PTW), Job Hazard Analysis (JHA), and regular Toolbox meetings. The company also ensured strict compliance with Health, Safety, Security, and Environment (HSSE) protocols by closely monitoring all contractors on-site and engaging cross-contractor collaboration at both the management and operational levels.

Emphasizing the importance of proactive HSSE culture, Frank Emeruwa, Head of Supply Chain Management at Ashara Energy said: “Our commitment to HSSE is deeply ingrained in our daily operations. We understand that a proactive approach to safety and risk management is vital in creating a sustainable and secure work environment.”

Asharami Energy’s HSSE team added that the 3 million man-hours free LTI milestone underscores the team’s commitment to maintaining globally recognised safety standards, with utmost consideration for the well-being of all stakeholders and the environment.

Asharami Energy strives to continuously implement industry-leading policies and standards to mitigate serious injuries or fatalities associated with the energy industry. The company also optimizes its production operations in a safe and sustainable manner, while developing strategies for carbon footprint reduction.

